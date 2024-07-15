TNI Evening News Headlines – July 15, 2024

➡️To curb inflation, Odisha Government will set up vegetable mandis in all districts across Odisha, including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
➡️Bahuda Jatra: All three chariots of Trinity reach Singhadwar. ‘Lakshmi Narayan Bheta’ held on the Puri Bada Danda.
➡️8 Odia youths stranded in Dubai return odisha safely after the intervention of BJP National VP Baijayant Panda.
➡️ASO Baikuntha Pradhan, who was allegedly assaulted by Odisha Governor’s son Lalit Das, transferred from his existing deployment at Governor’s Secretariat and posted at Home Department.
➡️Senior IPS DS Kutey posted as OSD, Home Department following the revocation of his suspension.
➡️Senior IPS officer Ravi Kant transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department, Odisha. IAS Vishal Gagan to replace him as the Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.
➡️Pritiranjan Gharai moved Orissa High Court alleging that Sukinda MLA Pradeep Bal Samanta had filed fake affidavit during 2024 Assembly election.
➡️Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh has been detained in the drugs case by Cyberabad Commissionerate officials along with four Nigerians.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces took place in Dessa area of Doda.
➡️Nashik, Maharashtra: Around 200 tourists stranded at the Anjaneri Fort; all the people were rescued by the forest department.
➡️EAM Jaishankar to be on Mauritius visit from July 16-17.
➡️Excise Case: Delhi High Court to hear ED plea challenging Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail order by trial court on August 7.
➡️Sensex climbs 145.52 points to settle at all-time high of 80,664.86; Nifty rises 84.55 points to record 24,586.70.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.60 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Switzerland player Xherdan Shaqiri announces retirement from international football.
