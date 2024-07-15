TNI Evening News Headlines – July 15, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bahuda Jatra: All three chariots of Trinity reach Singhadwar. 'Lakshmi Narayan Bheta' held on the Puri Bada Danda.
➡️To curb inflation, Odisha Government will set up vegetable mandis in all districts across Odisha, including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
➡️Bahuda Jatra: All three chariots of Trinity reach Singhadwar. ‘Lakshmi Narayan Bheta’ held on the Puri Bada Danda.
➡️8 Odia youths stranded in Dubai return odisha safely after the intervention of BJP National VP Baijayant Panda.
➡️ASO Baikuntha Pradhan, who was allegedly assaulted by Odisha Governor’s son Lalit Das, transferred from his existing deployment at Governor’s Secretariat and posted at Home Department.
➡️Senior IPS DS Kutey posted as OSD, Home Department following the revocation of his suspension.
➡️Senior IPS officer Ravi Kant transferred and posted as OSD, Home Department, Odisha. IAS Vishal Gagan to replace him as the Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.
➡️Pritiranjan Gharai moved Orissa High Court alleging that Sukinda MLA Pradeep Bal Samanta had filed fake affidavit during 2024 Assembly election.
Related Posts

Niti Aayog reveals significant reduction in Poverty in…

TNI Morning News Headlines – July 15, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh has been detained in the drugs case by Cyberabad Commissionerate officials along with four Nigerians.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces took place in Dessa area of Doda.
➡️Nashik, Maharashtra: Around 200 tourists stranded at the Anjaneri Fort; all the people were rescued by the forest department.
➡️EAM Jaishankar to be on Mauritius visit from July 16-17.
➡️Excise Case: Delhi High Court to hear ED plea challenging Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail order by trial court on August 7.
➡️Sensex climbs 145.52 points to settle at all-time high of 80,664.86; Nifty rises 84.55 points to record 24,586.70.
➡️Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.60 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Switzerland player Xherdan Shaqiri announces retirement from international football.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.