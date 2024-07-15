Bahuda Jatra celebrated at Hauz Khas Jagannatha Temple in Delhi

TNI Bureau: The 46th Bahuda Jatra Festival was celebrated at the Jagannatha Temple of the National Capital Region at Hauz Khas in New Delhi amidst fanfare and spiritual fervour.
Since the wee hours, all the religious rituals were performed before the trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannatha and Devi Subhadra – at the Adapa Mandap at the Basement of the Temple with utmost solemnity by the priests of the temple.
At around 4 pm, the deities were taken in Pahandi procession from the Gundicha Temple to the colorfully decorated chariot stationed in front of the temple. A large number of devotees thronged the place to witness the Bahuda Jatra, return of car festival.
At about 4.30 PM, Chief Guest Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Guest of Honour Former Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Arijit Pasayat did the traditional Chherapahanra.
Secretary of the Temple management Committee Sree Neelachal Seva Sangha Rabindra Nath Pradhan helped them in performing the job. Dharmendra Pradhan’s wife Mridula Pradhan and former Secretary of Temple Committee Duryodhan Pradhan were also present there.
At around 5.00 PM, amidst the Kirtan, singing of Bhajans, Janana, Hari Bol, Jai Jagannath chanting, Ghanta, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga by the devotees and servitors, the chariot was pulled till Shri Aurobindo Place market in the Shri Jagannath Marg and then was returned back to the temple premises.
After completion of the return Journey, the Deities remained on the chariot for Public view. In late night all the four Deities were taken in a procession to the Natyamandap and were placed there. As informed by the Temple sources, Deities will remain at Natyamandap till the date of Niladribije on 19th July 2024.
The entire arrangements of Bahuda Jatra were smoothly conducted by the office bearers and members of Temple Managing Committee, which include President Bighneshwar Rout, Secretary Ravindra Nath Pradhan, Adviser Advocate Abani Sahu, members Abhaya Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan (A), Khirod Patra, Gajendra Samanta, Abhiram Sutar, Ashok Pradhan (B), Jitendra Mohapatra, Ajay Pradhan, Pankaj Mohanty, Nishidha Kumar Das, Rankanidhi Sahoo, Bijay Sahoo, Dillip Kumar Swain, Kishore Samal, Amulya Ojha, Sukanta Sahu, Manager of the Temple Rashmiranjan Behera, Assistant Managers Sashikanta Sahoo and Sanjiv Jena and Preists Sanatan Padhi, Debabrata Mishra, Jagabandhu Dash, Premananda Satpathy, Santosh Panda and Prashant Dash.
The temple located in Hauz Khas is famous for its annual Ratha Jatra festival attended by thousands of devotees.
