Niti Aayog reveals significant reduction in Poverty in Odisha

TNI Bureau: NITI Aayog released the fourth edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index 2023-24, which revealed significant progress in goals on eliminating poverty in Odisha in 2023-24.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Niti Aayog revealed that Odisha experienced a significant reduction in poverty between the financial years 2005-06 and 2022-23. In Odisha, the poverty index reduced from 63.84% poverty in 2005-06 to 11.07% in 2022-23 while Odisha has moved from yellow to green zone in the last 5 years.

India’s overall score on the national Sustainable Development Goal Index, stood at 71 in 2023-24 compared to 66 in 2020-21 with significant progress on eliminating poverty and economic growth.