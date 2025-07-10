TNI Evening News Headlines – July 10, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting at Ranchi, Jharkhand.
📌IAS Manoj Kumar Mohanty appointed Member of Odisha Public Service Commission.
📌Odisha Drivers’ Strike: Protestors halt fuel tankers, beats up driver.
📌Ahead of Rahul Gandhi and and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to Bhubaneswar tomorrow, Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory.
📌Sunita Biswal who quits BJd, joins Odisha Congress today.
📌A woman from Jagatsinghpur gives birth to 5.5 Kg baby girl without surgery.
📌CBI picks up Mahanadi Coalfields Chief General Manager Akhilesh Verma for accepting a bribe.
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs Eastern Zonal Council in Ranchi.
📌Rescue operations are underway in Vadodara (Gujarat) bridge collapse incident.
📌POCSO court sentences 3 people to death for rape, murder of minor in West Bengal.
📌Delhi High Court stays release of Udaipur Files movie.
📌England to 153/2 at tea on Day 1 of the third Test against India at London.
📌Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger.
📌Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission likely to return to earth on July 14: NASA.
