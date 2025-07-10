MLA Upasna honours Paika Gurus on Guru Purnima

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Brahmagiri, Upasna Mohapatra honoured the Paika Gurus on the auspicious occasion of the Guru Purnima on Thursday.

Sharing some photos of the event, the youngest MLA of Odisha said that she got a privilege to honour and felicitate a group of Paika Gurus at the Rebana Nuagaon Paika Akhada on Guru Purnima today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“The pride and glory of my soil is Paika culture. The contribution of elders in keeping this culture alive is incomparable. Their efforts through Paik Akhada, are helping to convey and inspire the history of Paika Rebellion, which was started under the leadership of my ancestor Paika Veer Buxi Jagabandhu, to the youth,” Upasna said.

“I bow down to all the elders for spreading and propagating our Paika culture and their efforts to introduce the young generation with this art,” she added.

“On this auspicious occasion, I bow down before all the great Gurus who have guided me in various walks of life,” Brahmagiri MLA wrote.