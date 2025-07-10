Odisha Drivers’ Union to Allow Vehicles for Rahul Gandhi’s Rally

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Drivers’ Union (Mahasangha) has decided not to block any vehicle and driver going to attend Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s public rally in Bhubaneswar tomorrow, informed Prashant Menduli, the president of the union.

In a video message, Menduli said that many vehicles and drivers are going to Bhubaneswar to attend Rahul Gandhi’s public rally tomorrow and as per the request of several Congress leaders we have decided to allow all vehicles meant for the political event.

While appealing the members of his union to allow vehicles meant for Rahul’s rally, Menduli also assured the drivers who are going to attend the event not to worry or fear about the protest.

It is to be noted here that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar tomorrow and address party’s “Save Constitution” rally at the Baramunda Ground.