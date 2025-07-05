TNI Evening News Headlines – July 05, 2025

📌Bahuda Jatra: Chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reach Puri Srimandir Singhadwar.
📌IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha as another Low Pressure likely over gangetic West Bengal.
📌Odisha Government withdraws decision to de-empanel Axis, HDFC & ICICI banks.
📌Uddhav and Raj share dais while holding a “mega victory rally” to celebrate Maharashtra Govt’s decision to withdraw three-language policy in Primary Schools.
📌PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome at Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
📌India skipper Shubman Gill strikes his eighth hundred, second of this match, during the fourth day of the second Test against England at Birmingham
📌Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 with a stellar throw of 86.18 metres.
📌INDvsENG 2nd test Day 4 at Edgbaston, Birmingham: India declares its second inning at the score of 427/6 with a total lead of 607 runs.
📌China confirms President Xi Jinping will miss BRICS summit, first absence in 12 years.
