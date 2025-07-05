Edgbaston Test: Shubman Gill scores Ton, as India eye Massive Win

TNI Bureau: After his classy double ton (269) in the first innings, Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored a century and put his team in a strong position in the second Test against England at Edgbaston.

Gill scored 161 runs off 162 balls with a strike rate of 99.38 before giving his wicket to Shoaib Bashir. With this he broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an Indian (344) in a Test match. Gill has aggregated 430 runs in the Edgebaston Test.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This apart, Gill broke MS Dhoni’s record for most sixes by an Indian Test captain in an innings (7) in an innings. He is only the third Indian to hit 10 sixes in a match after Rohit Sharma (13) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (12).

With his brilliant knock and that of KL Rahul (55)), Rishabh Pant (65) and Ravindra Jadeja (69) hit half-centuries, India declared innings at 427-6, setting a victory target of 608 for England. England finished at 72/3 at Stumps.