Odisha Govt reverses Decision; empanels HDFC, ICICI & Axis Banks Again

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has reportedly reversed its previous decision and empanelled HDFC, ICICI and Axis banks again after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s consultation with the stakeholders.

The Finance Department had removed HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank from the State Government list of banks empanelled for handling business and deposits of State Government organisations for their poor performance in Government Flagship Schemes and unsatisfactory general banking parameters.

However, the Department headed by CM reversed its previous decision after they delegation of the banks submitted written assurance to improve their performance under Government schemes and also to improve their performance in Priority Sector Lending, CD Ratio, etc.