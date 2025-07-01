TNI Evening News Headlines – July 01, 2025

📌Puri Jagannath temple’s Aruna Stambha now features a brass barricade for safety and protection of the ancient structure.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hold discussions with the temple servitors regarding upcoming rituals and policy measures for remaining days of Ratha Jatra.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds High-Level security review meeting in Puri ahead of Bahuda & Suna Besha.
📌Two more accused arrested in connection with the assault on BMC Additional Commissioner; Number of arrests rises to 5.
📌Assault on BMC Official: OAS and ORS Officers from 14 Districts, go on mass leave, demanding stringent punishment against the culprits.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi urges ICICI, HDFC, Axis Banks to provide more Loans to Poor and Needy in various Public Welfare Schemes.
📌AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on July 11.
📌Plus 3 admissions in Odisha: Third UG merit list announced.
📌Centre launches ‘RailOne’ super app to serve as a one-stop platform for all railway-related queries
📌Mumbai sees rise in malaria, gastro, dengue cases in first half of 2025.
📌Tamil Nadu CM Stalin directs transferring probe into Sivaganga custodial death to CBI.
📌AAP leader Sanjeev Arora resigns as Rajya Sabha member after being elected Ludhiana West MLA.
📌133 arrested in Assam for illegal cattle slaughter, selling beef.
📌Logo, mascot unveiled for New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds a meeting with Takeshi Iwaya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
