Odisha CM reviews Arrangements for remaining Ratha Jatra rituals, seeks Servitors’ cooperation

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed all kinds of arrangements for the remaining rituals of the Ratha Jatra and sought servitors’ cooperation to conduct smoothly.

During his visit to Puri, the CM reviewed crucial security meeting at the Special Circuit House to ensure robust arrangements for the upcoming Bahuda Jatra, Suna Besha, and Niladri Bije rituals.

The Chief Minister emphasized three key aspects of security- safe chariot operations and devotee protection, effective traffic management, and strengthened fire safety measures. The CM also directed the police administration to implement real-time, accurate advance crowd estimation to prepare for the influx of devotees.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Majhi also interacted with the servitors of Shrimandir in a special meeting held at Puri Circuit House and thanked them for carrying out all the rituals of the Ratha Jatra in a smooth manner. The CM said that due to the cooperation and devotion of the sevayats, all the rituals of the car festival completed smoothly till now.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the servitors will continue this cooperation for the pleasant experience of the devotees during three more main ceremonies (Bahuda Jatra, Suna Besha and Niladri Bije) of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.