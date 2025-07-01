Rahul Gandhi to Visit Odisha on July 11

TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha on July 11, informed Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rahul Gandhi along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal will visit the State on July 11 and address the “Save The Constitution” rally at the Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar, said the OPCC president.

A meeting on how to conduct the “Save Constitution” rally in a grand and peaceful manner was held at the Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar this evening. Many senior party leaders who participated in the meeting, discussions and gave their suggestions on how to make Rahul Gandhi’s rally a success.