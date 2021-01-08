TNI Evening News Headlines – January 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 17 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 3 quarantine, 14 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31720 in the Capital City.

➡️ 13 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 244 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 327534.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra inaugurates ‘Mo Khata’ (My Compost) Kiosk in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ East Coast Railway decides to run Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Special Train from January 12.

➡️ Nayagarh Pari rape & murder prime accused unwilling for Narco test; SIT seeks brain mapping of accused.

➡️ Second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination held at 110 places across Odisha today.

➡️ A police official suspended for taking bribe and misbehaving with news reporters in Balasore district.

➡️ BJD becomes nation’s 3rd regional party in political funding, gets Rs 28.2 cr in 2019-20.

➡️ Huge amount of eExplosives seized during anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal.

➡️ Man arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for availing Rs 2.87 crore from a bank in Rourkela by using a fake cheque.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ UK Variant Coronavirus Cases in India rises to 82.

➡️ Priest, 2 others arrested in connection with gang rape of a woman in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind & LeT Commander Lakhvi gets 15-Year Jail term by Pakistan Court in Terror Financing Case.

➡️ 6 Pak nationals who tried to illegally cross the border have been arrested on the international border by the BSF.

➡️ 8th round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions concludes; next round of talks to be held on 15th January.

➡️ An all-women pilot team of Air India will fly over North Pole on the world’s longest air route and will reach Bengaluru on January 9.

➡️ Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, called on PM Modi; discusses Bilateral & Global Issues.

➡️ A man married two women at the same time in Bastar.

➡️ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launches digital calender for 2021, saved Rs 5 crore by going digital.

➡️ Over 1.60 lakh birds of 5 poultry farms in Haryana’s Panchkula district set to be culled as some poultry samples test positive for avian flu.

➡️ Rupee settles higher by 7 paise at 73.24 against US dollar.

World News

➡️ Iran imposes ban on Coronavirus vaccines from USA & UK.