TNI Evening News Headlines – January 8, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 17 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 3 quarantine, 14 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31720 in the Capital City.
➡️ 13 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Odisha records 244 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 327534.
➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra inaugurates ‘Mo Khata’ (My Compost) Kiosk in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ East Coast Railway decides to run Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Special Train from January 12.
➡️ Nayagarh Pari rape & murder prime accused unwilling for Narco test; SIT seeks brain mapping of accused.
➡️ Second dry run for COVID-19 vaccination held at 110 places across Odisha today.
➡️ A police official suspended for taking bribe and misbehaving with news reporters in Balasore district.
➡️ BJD becomes nation’s 3rd regional party in political funding, gets Rs 28.2 cr in 2019-20.
➡️ Huge amount of eExplosives seized during anti-Maoist operation in Kandhamal.
➡️ Man arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for availing Rs 2.87 crore from a bank in Rourkela by using a fake cheque.
India News
➡️ UK Variant Coronavirus Cases in India rises to 82.
➡️ Priest, 2 others arrested in connection with gang rape of a woman in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️ Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind & LeT Commander Lakhvi gets 15-Year Jail term by Pakistan Court in Terror Financing Case.
➡️ 6 Pak nationals who tried to illegally cross the border have been arrested on the international border by the BSF.
➡️ 8th round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions concludes; next round of talks to be held on 15th January.
➡️ An all-women pilot team of Air India will fly over North Pole on the world’s longest air route and will reach Bengaluru on January 9.
➡️ Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, called on PM Modi; discusses Bilateral & Global Issues.
➡️ A man married two women at the same time in Bastar.
➡️ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launches digital calender for 2021, saved Rs 5 crore by going digital.
➡️ Over 1.60 lakh birds of 5 poultry farms in Haryana’s Panchkula district set to be culled as some poultry samples test positive for avian flu.
➡️ Rupee settles higher by 7 paise at 73.24 against US dollar.
World News
➡️ Iran imposes ban on Coronavirus vaccines from USA & UK.
