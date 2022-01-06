TNI Evening News Headlines – January 6, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 400 more COVID positive cases & 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 362 local contact cases and 38 quarantine cases.

➡️ 121 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1045376.

➡️ Odisha reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19. The 45-year-old deceased woman was from Balangir district and undergoing treatment at VIMSAR.

➡️ RTPCR COVID testing mandatory for passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Cuttack residents to get drinking water 24×7 as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches Drink from Tap Mission ‘SUJAL’. Built at a cost of Rs 790 crore, it will benefit more than 7 lakh people in the city.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today declared five places as containment zones.

India News

➡️ Supreme Court to hear all matters in virtual mode only and all judges to work from their residential offices from January 7.

➡️ Centre writes to states to ensure setting up of district, sub-district control rooms for COVID management with adequate staff, doctors and beds.

➡️ 15,097 new Covid cases in Delhi today, 41% increase from Yesterday.

➡️ Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19.

➡️ 6 dead, 20 hospitalised after toxic gas leak from Surat factory.

➡️ Main conspirator of ‘Bulli Bai’ app, a 2nd-year engineering student, held in Assam.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 cr phase-II of Green Energy Corridor.

➡️ Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 74.49 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex tumbles 621.31 pts to end at 59,601.84; Nifty slumps 179.35 pts to 17,745.90.

World News

➡️ Two children in United States detected with ‘Flurona’.

➡️ 125 passengers of Italy-Amritsar flight test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Lawrence Brooks, Oldest World War II veteran in US passes away at 112.

➡️ US reports 716,714 new coronavirus cases, setting world record for cases in one day.