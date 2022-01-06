Leaders who performed Puja for PM’s Safety; Check Details Here
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha also held a candle march in every district at 6 pm today.
Insight Bureau: A day after security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on Wednesday, BJP leaders conducted pujas, including ‘Mahamrityunjay Paath’ at temples across the country seeking long life and health for him.
Lets check out the leaders who performed pooja for PM Modi.
Baijayant Jay Panda
BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda today performed a pooja in the name of PM Modi for his safety, long life and good heath.
Panda offered his prayers for the PM at the Jhandewala Devi Temple in Delhi.
ॐ हौं जूं स: ॐ भूर्भुव: स्व:
ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे
सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम्
उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्
मृत्योर्मुक्षीय मामृतात्
ॐ स्व: भुव: भू: ॐ स: जूं हौं ॐ
दिल्ली स्थित झंडेवालान देवी मंदिर पर आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के दिर्घायु के लिए महामृत्युंजय मंत्र पाठ किया🙏#LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/crDfs9Xsj2
— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 6, 2022
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan also performed ‘Mahamrityunjay Paath’ for the safety of the PM.
“Our PM is trying hard to build a wealthier and proud nation”, he tweeted.
यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी कोटि-कोटि जनता के हृदय में बसते हैं, देश के मुकुटमणि हैं। पूरी दुनिया में भारत का मान, सम्मान, स्वाभिमान उन्होंने बढ़ाया है। वैभवशाली, गौरवशाली और संपन्न भारत का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। #LongLivePMModi https://t.co/7kzvtlCv6A pic.twitter.com/82uhwnmR3G
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 6, 2022
Biplab Deb
Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Deb visited Meher Kalibari temple today. He offered prayers to Maa Kali and performed Shiva Linga Abhishek.
“May Maa Kali and Bholenath bless the son of Maa Bharati, our beloved Prime Minister”, he tweeted.
Visited Meher Kalibari temple today, offered prayers to Maa Kali and performed Shiva Linga Abhishek.
May Maa Kali and Bholenath bless the son of Maa Bharati, our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji with longevity. #ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal#LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/X2FJOUEAot
— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 6, 2022
Dr. Prachi Sadhvi
Viswa Hindu Parishad leader Dr. Prachi Sadhvi offered prayers to Lord for the wellbeing and safety of PM Modi.
For . #LongLivePMModi pic.twitter.com/gklKhQCmi3
— Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) January 6, 2022
Mahamritunjay Jaap have been performed by Surat BJP to pray for PM @narendramodi ji’s long life#ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal pic.twitter.com/bSQdcckYIO
— Niranjan Zanzmera (@NiranjanZazmera) January 6, 2022
