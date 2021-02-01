TNI Morning News Headlines – February 01, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Nine people died, 13 injured after a van overturned in Kotpad in Koraput district. Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi visited the site where the accident took place.

➡️ Boat got stuck in the middle of Nalabana in Chilika lake on Sunday evening, passengers rescued safely.

➡️ IIT Bhubaneswar holds Pulse Polio drive for in-Campus Children as a part of Polio Immunisation Programme.

➡️Cold wave conditions to remain for next two days in Odisha; Yellow Warning issued over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul.

India News

➡️ India records 11,427 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,07,57,610 including 1,68,235 active cases, 1,04,34,983 cured cases & 1,54,392 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,70,92,635 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 31st January. Of these, 5,04,263 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ Union Cabinet’s meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves Union Budget 2021-22 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament.

➡️ FM Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the #UnionBudget 2021-22.

➡️ National polio immunization drive begun yesterday; around 89 lakh children vaccinated.

➡️ Schools for classes 9 and 11 reopen in Gujarat today.

➡️ Schools for students of Classes 5 to 8 reopen in Maharashtra.

➡️ Maharashtra: Local train service resumes for all in Mumbai.

➡️ Sensex at 46,687.54; up by 401.77 points.

World News

➡️ Myanmar’s military has taken control of the country after detaining de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. 1-Year Emergency declared in Myanmar.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases top 102.9 Million; death toll exceed 2.22 Million.