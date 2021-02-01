TNI Morning News Headlines – February 01, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi visited the site where the accident took place in in Kotpad in Koraput district.
Odisha News

➡️ Nine people died, 13 injured after a van overturned in Kotpad in Koraput district. Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi visited the site where the accident took place.

➡️ Boat got stuck in the middle of Nalabana in Chilika lake on Sunday evening, passengers rescued safely.

➡️ IIT Bhubaneswar holds Pulse Polio drive for in-Campus Children as a part of Polio Immunisation Programme.

➡️Cold wave conditions to remain for next two days in Odisha; Yellow Warning issued over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22.India News

➡️ India records 11,427 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,07,57,610 including 1,68,235 active cases, 1,04,34,983 cured cases & 1,54,392 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,70,92,635 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 31st January. Of these, 5,04,263 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ Union Cabinet’s meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves Union Budget 2021-22 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament.

➡️ FM Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the #UnionBudget 2021-22.

➡️ National polio immunization drive begun yesterday; around 89 lakh children vaccinated.

➡️ Schools for classes 9 and 11 reopen in Gujarat today.

➡️ Schools for students of Classes 5 to 8 reopen in Maharashtra.

➡️ Maharashtra: Local train service resumes for all in Mumbai.

➡️ Sensex at 46,687.54; up by 401.77 points.

World News

➡️ Myanmar’s military has taken control of the country after detaining de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. 1-Year Emergency declared in Myanmar.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases top 102.9 Million; death toll exceed 2.22 Million.

