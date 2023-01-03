TNI Evening News Headlines – January 3, 2023

➡️Odisha Government announces 5kg free rice for State food security beneficiaries for one year.
➡️After three days, rituals resume at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Dense fog alert for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul and Sundergarh tonight & tomorrow morning.
➡️Dreaded criminal Vikram Mallick sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with 2008 Aska Vice-Chairperson Surendra Mohanty murder case.
➡️Flyovers along the NH passing through Bhubaneswar are getting a new look under the STAMP 3.0 City Beautification ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.
➡️Anganwadi workers hold protest till February 2nd week: Anganwadi Workers’ Association.
➡️Delhi Government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kanjhawala victim’s family.
➡️She was drunk & insisted to drive, accused knew woman was stuck under car: Delhi hit-and-run case victim’s friend Nidhi.
➡️PM Modi to interact with students, parents during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27.
➡️Cinema hall owners can restrict movie-goers from taking outside food, beverages inside: Supreme Court.
➡️1st T20I: India set a target of 163 runs for Sri Lanka in Mumbai.
➡️American rally car legend and Youtuber Ken Block killed in snowmobile mishap. He was 55.
