TNI Evening News Headlines – January 3, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government announces 5kg free rice for State food security beneficiaries for one year.

➡️ After three days, rituals resume at Linga raj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Dense fog alert for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul and Sundergarh tonight & tomorrow morning.

➡️ Dreaded criminal Vikram Mallick sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with 2008 Aska Vice-Chairperson Surendra Mohanty murder case.

➡️ Flyovers along the NH passing through Bhubaneswar are getting a new look under the STAMP 3.0 City Beautification ahead of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

➡️ Anganwadi workers hold protest till February 2nd week: Anganwadi Workers’ Association.

➡️ Delhi Government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kanjhawala victim’s family.

➡️ She was drunk & insisted to drive, accused knew woman was stuck under car: Delhi hit-and-run case victim’s friend Nidhi.

➡️ PM Modi to interact with students, parents during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27.

➡️ Cinema hall owners can restrict movie-goers from taking outside food, beverages inside: Supreme Court.

➡️ 1st T20I: India set a target of 163 runs for Sri Lanka in Mumbai.