TNI Evening News Headlines – January 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government finalised the Konark Heritage Area Development Plan. The temple will be developed into six-lane.

➡️ Puri Srimandir administration writes to State Health Department to vaccinate Puri Jagannath temple servitors, their families & around 500 temple officials on a priority basis.

➡️ Snow Girl Ranjita Behera from Rourkela will be the first to represent Odisha in the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games going to be held in Gulmarg, Jammu next month.

➡️ 224 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours including 43 from Sundargarh and 28 from Angul. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 330545.

➡️ 7 persons rescued after boat develops technical snag at the middle of Indravati Reservoir at Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district.

➡️ Transgenders collect Parking Fees in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Professor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra appointed new Vice-Chancellor of Odisha State Open University (OSOU) for a period of 3 years.

India News

➡️ Army Jawan killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

➡️ 5 killed in fire at Serum Institute of India; 2 of them were from UP, 2 from Pune and 1 is from Bihar. Vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plant are safe.

➡️ Former AIADMK Leader Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19.

➡️ 145 people found infected with UK strain of coronavirus in India, says Health Ministry.

➡️ HAL successfully test fires Smart Anti Airfield Weapon from Hawk-i aircraft off the coast of Odisha.

➡️ Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao announces 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 2,886 new COVID 19 cases and 52 deaths today.

➡️ Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala diagnosed with acute respiratory infection, stable.

➡️ Supreme Court dismisses UP Govt’s Plea against bail granted to Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Azam Khan, his wife and son in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.

World News

➡️ International Covid-19 vaccine poll shows higher mistrust of made in China or Russia shots.

➡️ UK Covid Strain detected in at least 60 Countries, says WHO.