Odisha to Implement National Education Policy 2020 with State-specific Curriculum Framework

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to strengthen the educational landscape, the Government of Odisha has announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as outlined by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The decision aims to modernize the state’s educational system by incorporating innovative reforms proposed under the policy.

A formal notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department confirms that Odisha will adopt the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) with necessary local contextual adaptations, ensuring relevance to the state’s unique cultural and educational needs. This framework will now serve as the State Curriculum Framework for Odisha, aligning with the broader vision of NEP 2020.

The notification further detailed that multiple high-level communications have been forwarded for the kind information of senior officials, including the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, the Hon’ble Minister of School and Mass Education, the Chief Secretary, and the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary. Additionally, the Principal Secretaries and Commissioner-cum-Secretaries of various key departments such as Finance, Women & Child Development, ST & SC Development, Skill Development & Technical Education, Sports & Youth Services, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, and Higher Education have been notified.

State Project Director of OSEPA, Director of TE & SCERT, and Principal of the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, have also been informed, with TE & SCERT designated as the nodal agency for NEP 2020 implementation in the state.

The government has instructed the Director of Printing, Stationery, and Publication to publish the notification in the next issue of the Odisha Gazette to ensure widespread dissemination of this critical educational reform.