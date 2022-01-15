TNI Evening News Headlines – January 15, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1233 more COVID positive cases & 416 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1204 local contact cases and 29 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3220 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1055615.

➡️ 32 more Omicron cases detected in Odisha; Omicron tally in the State mount to 202.

➡️ The Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games relays in Odisha.

➡️ Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in Bhubaneswar wins Union Home Minister’s trophy for Best Police Training Institutions for the year 2020-21.

India News

➡️ ECI extends ban on physical rallies, road shows in poll-bound States till January 22.

➡️ UP Assembly Elections: BJP gives tickets to 44 OBC candidates.

➡️ UP Assembly Elections: Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur, Keshav Maurya from Sirathu.

➡️ Punjab election: CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib; Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.

➡️ Indian Army unveils new combat uniform on Army Day.

➡️ World’s largest national flag made of ‘khadi’ was displayed along the India- Pakistan border in Jaisalmer.

➡️ The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences’ Department of Clinical Virology (ILBS), New Delhi found evidence of early community transmission of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

➡️ January 16 to be celebrated as ‘National Startup Day’: PM Modi.

➡️ Virat Kohli steps down as Test Captain of Indian cricket team.

➡️ PV Sindhu bows out of India Open 2022 after losing semi-final clash against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 14-21, 21-13, 10-21 in India Open 2022.

World News

➡️ Australia and New Zealand issue tsunami warnings after South Pacific undersea volcano erupts off Tonga.

➡️ North Korea says it test launched missiles from train.

➡️ Omicron spreads to southern China city bordering Macau.

➡️ Philippines to buy BrahMos Anti-Ship Missiles for Coastal Defence: Report.