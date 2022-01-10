Upper Age Limit for Govt Jobs in Odisha increased for 3 Years

Insight Bureau: In yet another masterstroke, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took a major decision to increase the upper age limit for the next 3 years.

The upper age limit for the general candidates has been increased from 32 to 38 years. The age limit has been enhanced from 38 to 43 for ST/SC/SEBC and Women Candidates.

The General PwD candidates will get a relaxation of 10 years till 48 years while ST/SC/SEBC PwD candidates including women candidates can apply for government jobs till the age of 53 years.

The relaxation in the upper age limits will be initially applicable for three years- 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The move will not only help the youth who were struggling during Corona Pandemic, but also help the Odisha Government to woo them for Panchayat Polls, Urban Well and Assembly/General Elections in 2024 too.

The Odisha Government has also approved 5 mega drinking water projects worth Rs 1,336 crore under OMBADC/JJM for districts like Mayurbhanj (Saraskana, Kuliana and Bangiriposi), Cuttack (Banki, Dampada Barang) & Sambalpur (Jujumora, Maneswar Naktideula, Rairakhol).

In total, 12 proposals got the Cabinet nod today.