100-Word Edit: It’s a Huge Risk

BJP has every right to protest against the security lapse during PM Modi’s Punjab visit. They will definitely seek to derive more political mileage from it.

Both Centre & State are responsible for the mess. State Govt failed to clear the path even though it was a sudden and unplanned visit. Similarly, the PM’s security should not have taken the risk of travelling by road through rural areas without any prior plan.

Whether Modi or anyone, PM’s security cannot be compromised under any circumstances. We have already lost two PMs to the menace of terror and can’t afford another tragedy.