TNI Evening News Headlines – January 17, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ 5965 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1066032.

➡️ Odisha Government to constitute State Task Force led by ex-DGP Abhay against Drug Trafficking & Drug Abuse.

➡️ CBSE announces Science challenge for Class 8 to 10 Students.

➡️ IMD issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur. Keonjhar coldest at 10 degree Celsius.

➡️ 9 persons arrested in connection with loot from Odisha Gramya Bank in Rasol where Ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore looted on January 12.

➡️ After the death of Abhishek Mahapatra of Basudevpur area in Bhadrak district, Mousumi Mohapatra, wife of Abhishek returns Rs 40 lakh.

➡️ CRPF Havildar shoots self with his service AK-47 Rifle in Nuapada district on Monday.

➡️ Office of Odisha Human Rights Commission to be closed till January 25.

India News

➡️ India’s first indigenous mRNA vaccine for the Omicron variant is expected to begin trials on humans in February.

➡️ Election Commission allows persons deployed in essential services, media to cast votes via postal ballot.

➡️ India may begin vaccination for children in 12-14 age group by March: Dr N K Arora, chairman of COVID-19 working group of NTAGI.

➡️ Punjab assembly elections deferred by 6 days in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

➡️ Indian Army contingent rehearsing for the 73rd Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi.

➡️ Covid Scare: 26th International Film Festival of Kerala scheduled to be held from 4th to 11th February has been postponed.

➡️ 287 new Omicron cases have been detected today; taking the tally in Karnataka to 766.

➡️ Delhi records 12,527 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths today.

➡️ Sensex rises by 85.88 points to end at 61,308.91; Nifty gains 52.35 points to close at 18,308.10 points.

➡️ Rupee slips by 9 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ Famous Pakistani Actor Rasheed Naz known for his villain role in “Baby” passed away.

➡️ Australian Open begins after Djokovic saga.

➡️ 3 people – Two Indian nationals and one Pakistani were killed by Drone attack at Abu Dhabi oil tankers; Abu Dhabi Police confirms the explosion of three petroleum tankers in Musaffah.