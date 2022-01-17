300 AIIMS Bhubaneswar Employees infected with Covid since Jan 1
Insight Bureau: Over 300 employees of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar have tested positive for Covid-19 since January 1, 2022.
Several doctors, nurses and other staff from different departments have been infected with the deadly virus.
The hospital administration has already closed the OPD until till further notice.
Patients are being encouraged to consult more digitally through AIIMS Bhubaneswar ‘Swasthya’ app and telemedicine services instead of visiting the hospital physically.
