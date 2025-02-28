TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2025

➡️IMD predicts rise in temperature; Jharsuguda has emerged as the hottest city in Odisha with 37°C on Friday.
➡️Ration cards of 4 lakh deceased persons cancelled; left out beneficiaries can apply from tomorrow: Odisha Foods Supplies Minister.
➡️State Honours being accorded to veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty ahead of his last rites at Satya Nagar Crematorium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️All Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders will be identified and deported immediately from Delhi.
➡️EPFO retains interest rate on PF deposits at 8.25 per cent for 2024-25.
➡️Pune bus rape case: Pune’s Judicial Magistrate First Class Court remands accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade to 12-day police custody.
➡️Telangana tunnel collapse: Over 500 rescuers working on war-footing to extricate trapped persons.
PM Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set target for concluding India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) within 2025.
➡️Manipur Governor extends the deadline up to 4 pm of 6th March for voluntary surrender of arms.
➡️PM Modi on 3-day Gujarat visit from March 1.
➡️Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda chairs the meeting of the Committee on Public Undertakings with representatives from several insurance Company.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi.
➡️Uttarakhand: 32 road construction workers trapped in Chamoli rescued.
➡️WPL: Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for 9 in Women’s Premier League in Bengaluru.
➡️Jos Buttler resigns as England’s white-ball captain after his team’s Champions Trophy exit.
