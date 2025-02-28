TNI Evening News Headlines – February 28, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set target for concluding India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) within 2025.
➡️IMD predicts rise in temperature; Jharsuguda has emerged as the hottest city in Odisha with 37°C on Friday.
 
➡️Ration cards of 4 lakh deceased persons cancelled; left out beneficiaries can apply from tomorrow: Odisha Foods Supplies Minister.
 
➡️State Honours being accorded to veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty ahead of his last rites at Satya Nagar Crematorium in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️All Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders will be identified and deported immediately from Delhi.
 
➡️EPFO retains interest rate on PF deposits at 8.25 per cent for 2024-25.
 
➡️Pune bus rape case: Pune’s Judicial Magistrate First Class Court remands accused Dattatray Ramdas Gade to 12-day police custody.
 
➡️Telangana tunnel collapse: Over 500 rescuers working on war-footing to extricate trapped persons.
 
PM Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set target for concluding India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) within 2025.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
➡️Manipur Governor extends the deadline up to 4 pm of 6th March for voluntary surrender of arms.
 
➡️PM Modi on 3-day Gujarat visit from March 1.
 
➡️Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda chairs the meeting of the Committee on Public Undertakings with representatives from several insurance Company.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi.
 
➡️Uttarakhand: 32 road construction workers trapped in Chamoli rescued.
 
➡️WPL: Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for 9 in Women’s Premier League in Bengaluru.
 
➡️Jos Buttler resigns as England’s white-ball captain after his team’s Champions Trophy exit.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.