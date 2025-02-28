ED Raids Forest Officials in Odisha Over Money Mule Accounts, Seizes Suspected Tiger Skin

Kalahandi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, conducted search operations at the offices and residences of forest range officials of Jaipatna Range in the Kalahandi South Division on Friday.

The raids were carried out based on an Operational Analysis Report received from the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) regarding money mule accounts.

According to ED officials, preliminary investigations revealed that several forest department officials were allegedly involved in diverting government funds through mule accounts. The officials, including forest guards and rangers, reportedly opened 121 bank accounts in the names of various individuals to channel funds.

These accounts received money via NEFT transfers from the range office, followed by immediate cash withdrawals through ATMs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Investigators found that multiple accounts were linked to the same mobile numbers, raising suspicion of systematic fraud. The total misappropriation of forest department funds is estimated to be over ₹2.5 crore.

During the searches, ED officials seized ATM cards linked to the mule accounts, mobile phones, withdrawal slips, digital devices, and several incriminating documents.

In a significant discovery, an illegal suspected tiger skin was also recovered from the premises, hinting at possible links to wildlife crime.

The ED has stated that further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the financial irregularities and potential violations of wildlife protection laws.