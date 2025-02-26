TNI Evening News Headlines – February 26, 2025

➡️Maha Shivratri 2025: Mahadipa being lifted atop Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. Devotees light diyas inside the premises. A sevayat sustained injuries after falling while climbing to the top of the temple.
➡️CBSE to conduct Class 10 Board Exams twice a Year from 2026.
➡️CBSE clarifies Odia language will continue to be part of Class 10 board examinations.
➡️DRDO and Indian Navy carried out successful flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR) from ITR, Chandipur today.
➡️Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow at 7.55 PM.
➡️Class 10 girl giving birth in Malkangiri school: Headmaster suspended, a local youth arrested.
➡️Maha Kumbh Mela concludes with over 1.32 crore devotees taking ‘Amrit Snan’ on Maha Shivratri.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Isha Foundation’s Mahashivratri celebrations at the Adiyogi in Coimbatore.
➡️Around 270 MoUs worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore signed in two-day Assam business summit.
➡️Virat Kohli re-enters top five in ICC ODI batting rankings.
➡️Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday to sign a critical minerals deal.
Comments are closed.