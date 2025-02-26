CBSE to Conduct Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year from 2026

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a proposal to conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year, starting from the 2026 academic session.

As per an official release, the first phase of the exams will be held from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase is scheduled from May 5 to 20.

The draft norms for this system have been finalized and will be open for public feedback until March 9, after which the policy will be officially implemented.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Under the proposed scheme, Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin annually on the first Tuesday after February 15. The examinations will cover the entire syllabus as prescribed in textbooks. In 2026, CBSE expects approximately 26.60 lakh students to appear for the Class 10 exams and around 20 lakh students for Class 12.

The structure of the exams will largely remain unchanged, with Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English being conducted on fixed days. Other subjects will be grouped into two categories—one for regional and foreign languages, and another for all remaining subjects.

While language exams will be conducted in a single session, other subjects in the second category will be offered multiple times (two to three sessions) based on student choices.