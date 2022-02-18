TNI Evening News Headlines – February 18, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Around 71% voter turnout in 2nd Phase of Odisha Panchayat Polls.

➡️ Miscreants snatch ballot box from officials in Baranga and Dasarathpur panchayat of Jajpur district, throw ballot box into pond.

➡️ Voter turnout in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district recorded 65 %.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik makes public appearance; visits Lingaraj Temple.

➡️ Night curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas in Odisha with effect from 18th February.

India News

➡️ Over 2 crore adolescents in 15-18 years group fully vaccinated against Covid: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Centre approves implementation of Criminal Justice System Project during 2022-23 to 2025-26.

➡️ ED arrests Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case.

➡️ NIA arrests its former Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Digvijay Negi for leaking secret documents to cadre of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group: Spokesperson. ➡️ Supreme Court asks Yogi Government to refund crores recovered from anti-CAA protestors.

➡️ IPL 2022: Sun Risers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Katich quits club.

➡️ Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Delhi.

World News

➡️ Russia welcomes India’s balanced, principled and independent approach on Ukraine situation.