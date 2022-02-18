TNI Evening News Headlines – February 18, 2022
Key Evening News Headlines of – February 18, 2022. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️Around 71% voter turnout in 2nd Phase of Odisha Panchayat Polls.
➡️Miscreants snatch ballot box from officials in Baranga and Dasarathpur panchayat of Jajpur district, throw ballot box into pond.
➡️Voter turnout in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district recorded 65%.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik makes public appearance; visits Lingaraj Temple.
➡️Night curfew is withdrawn/lifted from all urban areas in Odisha with effect from 18th February.
India News
➡️Over 2 crore adolescents in 15-18 years group fully vaccinated against Covid: Union Health Ministry.
➡️Centre approves implementation of Criminal Justice System Project during 2022-23 to 2025-26.
➡️ED arrests Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case.
➡️NIA arrests its former Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Digvijay Negi for leaking secret documents to cadre of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group: Spokesperson.
➡️Supreme Court asks Yogi Government to refund crores recovered from anti-CAA protestors.
➡️IPL 2022: Sun Risers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Katich quits club.
➡️Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Delhi.
World News
➡️Russia welcomes India’s balanced, principled and independent approach on Ukraine situation.
➡️Omicron cases declining but WHO warns against Sub-Variant BA.2.
➡️Ukraine crisis: Russia expels US mission deputy chief in Moscow.
