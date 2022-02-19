TNI Morning News Headlines – February 19, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 18 more Covid-19 deaths in Odisha, death toll in the State mounts to 8994.

➡️ 3 Police Personnel Killed, 28 Injured in a road accident near Sorispadar under Papadahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district on Friday.

➡️ Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb tests positive for COVID 19; remains asymptomatic.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind t o stay in Raj Bhawan during 2-Day visit to Puri.

➡️ Odisha Crime Branch issues photo of Vimal Sharma, wanted in abduction and murder cases in Kolkata.

➡️ For the first time in the history of Odisha Police, 5 Belgian Malinois inducted in Odisha Police’ K9 Squad.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 12,430 new ‘smart classrooms’ in Delhi today.

➡️ Ahmedabad blasts Convicts to move Gujarat High Court against a special court’s verdict pronouncing them guilty in the Ahmedabad blast case.

➡️ Encounter underway between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police.

➡️ People cast their votes for the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections today.

➡️ Man arrested from Rajasthan’s Ajmer for spying for Pakistan.

➡️ India beat West Indies by 8 runs in the 2nd T20I to win Series 2-0.

World News