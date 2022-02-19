TNI Morning News Headlines – February 19, 2022

Key Morning News Headlines of – February 19, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Police
131
BJD Ad Set 1
Odisha News
 
➡️Odisha reports 18 more Covid-19 deaths in Odisha, death toll in the State mounts to 8994.
 
➡️3 Police Personnel Killed, 28 Injured in a road accident near Sorispadar under Papadahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district on Friday.
 
➡️Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb tests positive for COVID 19; remains asymptomatic.
 
➡️President Ram Nath Kovind to stay in Raj Bhawan during 2-Day visit to Puri.
 
➡️Odisha Crime Branch issues photo of Vimal Sharma, wanted in abduction and murder cases in Kolkata.
 
➡️For the first time in the history of Odisha Police, 5 Belgian Malinois inducted in Odisha Police’ K9 Squad.
 
India News
 
➡️PM Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.
 
Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – February 18, 2022

I am in Perfect Health: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 12,430 new ‘smart classrooms’ in Delhi today.
 
➡️Ahmedabad blasts Convicts to move Gujarat High Court against a special court’s verdict pronouncing them guilty in the Ahmedabad blast case.
 
➡️Encounter underway between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police.
 
➡️People cast their votes for the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections today.
 
➡️Man arrested from Rajasthan’s Ajmer for spying for Pakistan.
 
➡️India beat West Indies by 8 runs in the 2nd T20I to win Series 2-0.  
 
World News
 
➡️Global Covid caseload Tops 421.3 Million, death toll mounts to 5.87 Million.
 
➡️WHO releases new guidelines on contact tracing, quarantine amid Omicron spread.
 
➡️Belgium announces 4-day work week.
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.