TNI Morning News Headlines – February 19, 2022
Key Morning News Headlines of – February 19, 2022. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️Odisha reports 18 more Covid-19 deaths in Odisha, death toll in the State mounts to 8994.
➡️3 Police Personnel Killed, 28 Injured in a road accident near Sorispadar under Papadahandi police limits in Nabarangpur district on Friday.
➡️Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb tests positive for COVID 19; remains asymptomatic.
➡️President Ram Nath Kovind to stay in Raj Bhawan during 2-Day visit to Puri.
➡️Odisha Crime Branch issues photo of Vimal Sharma, wanted in abduction and murder cases in Kolkata.
➡️For the first time in the history of Odisha Police, 5 Belgian Malinois inducted in Odisha Police’ K9 Squad.
India News
➡️PM Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 100 Kisan drones in different cities and towns of India to spray pesticides in farms across India.
Related Posts
➡️Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 12,430 new ‘smart classrooms’ in Delhi today.
➡️Ahmedabad blasts Convicts to move Gujarat High Court against a special court’s verdict pronouncing them guilty in the Ahmedabad blast case.
➡️Encounter underway between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district: Police.
➡️People cast their votes for the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections today.
➡️Man arrested from Rajasthan’s Ajmer for spying for Pakistan.
➡️India beat West Indies by 8 runs in the 2nd T20I to win Series 2-0.
World News
➡️Global Covid caseload Tops 421.3 Million, death toll mounts to 5.87 Million.
➡️WHO releases new guidelines on contact tracing, quarantine amid Omicron spread.
➡️Belgium announces 4-day work week.
Comments are closed.