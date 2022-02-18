I am in Perfect Health: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and reviewed the ongoing redevelopment works under EKAMRA plan.

The CM offered prayers to Lord Lingaraj and held discussions with the temple sevayats.

A news was rumoured that Health Condition of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is critical.

While speaking to media persons the CM said, “Whenever there is election, rumours started that my health is not well. I can assure you that I am in perfect health & very happy. I am here to serve the people of Odisha. Whenever there are such rumours, you can be assured that BJD is going to do very well.”

He reviewed the various development works carried out under the Ekamra project that envisages all-round development and said that the beautification of the periphery of the famous shrine will continue after getting permission.