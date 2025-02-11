TNI Evening News Headlines – February 11, 2025

➡️Chairperson of National Commission for Women attended 32nd Foundation Day of the State Commission for Women.
➡️Bhakta Charan Das appointed President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.
➡️Orissa High Court rules against reservation in Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) appointment.
➡️Odisha Vigilance confiscates DA worth over Rs 3.10 Crore belonging to former Jharsuguda Sub-Collector Pradeep Kumar Barik.
➡️Phulbani and Talcher medical colleges to welcome first batch of students in coming academic session.
➡️Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj urged BCCI to allot international matches at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers including captain killed in landmine explosion in Akhnoor sector.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs AI Action Summit in Paris. US VP JD Vance supports PM Modi’s view that AI won’t replace humans.
➡️PM Modi and France President Emmanuel Macron along with several world leaders & global tech experts join together for a group photo at the AI Action Summit.
➡️JEE Main Result 2025 declared; 14 students secured a perfect 100 percentile.
➡️Lok Sabha adjourned till 13 February 2025.
➡️National Commission for Women summons YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and others over derogatory remarks; hearing on February 17.
➡️YouTube clear policies for removal requests from governments around the World over controversial video featuring Ranveer Allahbadia.
