JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Results Announced, Rajasthan Leads with Most Toppers

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of aspirants. The results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are now available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, while the results for Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning) will be released later.

A total of 13,11,544 candidates registered for Paper 1, including 8,67,920 male candidates and 4,43,622 female candidates. The exam was conducted from January 22 to January 30, 2025, across 598 test centers in 284 cities in India, along with 15 international locations. This year’s attendance stood at an impressive 94.4%.

14 Students Score 100 Percentile

This year, 14 students secured a perfect 100 percentile, with Rajasthan producing the highest number of toppers. The full list of toppers is as follows:

Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka

Daksh – Delhi (NCT)

Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)

Rajit Gupta – Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan

Saurav – Uttar Pradesh

Vishad Jain – Maharashtra

Arnav Singh – Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat

Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh (only female topper)

S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee – Telangana

Odisha Topper with 99.989 NTA Score

Nabaneet Priyadarshi has emerged as the Odisha topper in JEE Main 2025 with an impressive 99.989 NTA score. His outstanding performance has placed him among the top scorers in the country, bringing pride to the state.

Category-Wise Toppers



OBC-NCL Topper: Daksh (Delhi)

SC Topper: Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh)

ST Topper: Parth Sehra (Rajasthan)

PwBD Topper: Harshal Gupta (Chhattisgarh)

JEE Main 2025 Cut-off (Expected)

The expected cut-off for different categories is as follows:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

General (UR): 92.33 – 100

Gen-EWS: 79.64 – 93.13

OBC-NCL: 79.64 – 92.23

SC: 62.09 – 92.23

ST: 47.69 – 92.23

PwD: 0.0015 – 92.20

How to Check JEE Main 2025 Results

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on “JEE Main Session 1 Result” under the Latest News section.

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.

View and download your result.

What’s Next?

Candidates who meet the cut-off will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025, the next step for IIT admissions. Registration for JEE Advanced will begin soon. Those looking to improve their scores can appear in JEE Main 2025 Session 2, scheduled for April 2025.

For further updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA website.