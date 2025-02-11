Remuna Tehsildar in Vigilance Net; Massive Properties Unearthed

Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha Vigilance Directorate has revealed that house searches conducted on February 11, 2025, at seven locations in Bhubaneswar and Balasore have uncovered movable and immovable assets worth crores in the name of Bidyadhar Pati, a Tahsildar based in Remuna, Balasore district.

The operation was carried out by seven teams, including six DSsP, three inspectors, ten ASIs, and additional support staff, on the strength of search warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During the searches, officials discovered three high-value 3-BHK flats linked to Pati and his family. Two of these flats are located in Bhubaneswar: one is Flat No. C-604 at Tamarind Terraces, Sailashree Vihar, measuring approximately 1460 sqft, and the other is Flat No. B-40406 (a 3-BHK Executive flat) at Asotech Pride, Rudrapur, with an area of about 1422 sqft.

The third flat is situated at Supratik Life Style, Kuruda, Balasore, and measures approximately 1554 sqft. The valuation of these flats is currently underway by the Vigilance Technical Wing, and early estimates indicate that the two flats in Bhubaneswar alone are worth around Rs. 2.5 crore.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In addition to these flats, the searches have so far unearthed two plots—one located in Bhubaneswar (a 2000 sqft plot at Balianta) and another in Balasore at Samal. Other recovered assets include gold jewellery weighing 917 grams, a four-wheeler (Hyundai i-20), and two two-wheelers.

Furthermore, postal deposits amounting to Rs. 1 crore and suspicious cash transactions around Rs. 20 lakhs in postal accounts have been detected and are currently under verification. Bank deposits totaling Rs. 22 lakh have also been noted, and authorities are in the process of ascertaining further details of other deposits and investments. Additionally, a locker held in the name of Pati’s spouse at UCO Bank, Niladree Vihar Branch, Bhubaneswar, remains unopened.

The house searches were carried out at multiple properties linked to Bidyadhar Pati. These include the three aforementioned flats, a double-storeyed building in Kuruda (PS-Sadar, Dist-Balasore), the paternal house of Pati at Ainri (PS-Soro, Dist-Balasore), his place of stay in Balasore, a relative’s house at Plot No. 625, Mars Villa, HN-7, Panchasakha Nagar, Dumduma in Bhubaneswar, and his office chamber.

The investigation is focused on verifying whether the assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income, and officials expect that further searches may reveal additional assets, which could increase the overall valuation.

Authorities are now examining Bidyadhar Pati to determine the source of these assets. The vigilance teams continue their work, and more updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.