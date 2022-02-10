TNI Evening News Headlines – February 10, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 145 more COVID positive cases & 825 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 124 local contact cases and 21 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3279 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1251431.

➡️ Standard-I to VII students to attend physical classes from February 28.

➡️ IMD Predicts drop in the minimum (night) temperature in several parts of Odisha; Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal.

➡️ Odisha State Election Commission holds talks with representatives of various political parties for smooth conduct of upcoming urban bodies election.

➡️ Seven airports of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) including Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, six others get prestigious ‘Voice of Customer Recognition’.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to shift Unit-1 vegetable market in Bhubaneswar to another location as early as possible.

India News

➡️ Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court ordered that no religious symbols are allowed for the students until its final order.

➡️ Election Commission revises Assembly poll dates for Manipur; Voting for first phase of elections to take place on February 28, second phase on March 5.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh records voter turnout of over 57.79% till 6 pm in the first phase of Assembly elections.

➡️ Centre blocked 60 Pakistan backed YouTube Channels circulating fake news against the Government: informed MoS L Murugan on Thursday.

➡️ India’s First mRNA Vaccine Under Final Trials: Dr V.K. Paul.

➡️ 69% of adolescents aged 15-18 yrs have been administered 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine; 14% given both doses: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Supreme Court issues ultimatum to Vijay Mallya; demands presence in contempt case hearing.

➡️ Indian Open 2022 Golf tournament scheduled to be held in New Delhi cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ Rupee slips 11 paise to close at 74.95 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ India called on China and Pakistan not to interfere in India’s internal affairs.

➡️ Don’t interfere in our internal affairs; J&K, Ladakh integral parts of India: Ministry of External Affairs on China-Pakistan joint statement.

➡️ Half a million people killed since Omicron: WHO.