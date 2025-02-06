TNI Evening News Headlines – February 06, 2025

➡️Bali Jatra in Cuttack recognised as National Fair by Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Announcement was made by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Rajya Sabha.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directs top Government officials to expedite ‘Jana Sunani’ redressal.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends meeting with 16th Finance Commission in Bhubaneswar. A total of Rs 12.56 lakh crore demand has been submitted to the Commission for next 5 years.
➡️Annual Matric Examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 6. Measures have been taken to prevent question paper leaks.
➡️Youth from Nayagarh dies under mysterious circumstances at Bhubaneswar rehabilitation centre, family alleges murder.
➡️IMD issues rain in several districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.
➡️Four including loco pilot, station manager suspended in connection with Rourkela train derailment.
➡️Nayagarh District Central Cooperative Bank Committee dissolved amid corruption allegations.
➡️India-England ODI at Cuttack Barabati: Preparations underway as Teams to reach Bhubaneswar on February 7.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Rajya Sabha.
➡️UGC extends the last date to submit feedback on the draft UGC Regulations 2025 to February 28.
➡️Polling for Delhi Assembly election recorded approximate voter turnout of 60.54%.
➡️Sachin Tendulkar gifts signed Test jersey to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️India ranked among world’s top 3 countries for Green Building Certification in 2024.
➡️A Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft of Indian Airforce crashed near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. 2 pilots of the aircraft are safe.
➡️Third child shows symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Jharkhand.
➡️212 MoUs signed across sectors during Bengal business summit.
➡️Sensex declines 213.12 points to settle at 78,058.16; Nifty closes down 92.95 points at 23,603.35.
➡️Rupee plunges 17 paise to close at record low of 87.60 (provisional) against US dollar10464.8K.
➡️INDvsENG: India (251/6) beat England (248) by 4 wickets in Nagpur, takes 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
➡️Australian scientists successfully produced the first kangaroo embryos through IVF.
Comments are closed.