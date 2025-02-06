TNI Morning News Headlines – February 06, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bangabandhu Memorial Museum which was the personal residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding president of Bangladesh and father of former PM Sheikh Hasina was demolished yesterday with bulldozers by a raging crowd.
➡️Death of 2 Class X students due to drowning in Kuakhai river: Odisha govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of victims
 
➡️Students to get deworming doses during a month-long drive which will be launched on February 10 across Odisha.
 
➡️Assault against Army officer at Bharatpur Police Station: Inquiry commission to submit report by February 28.
 
➡️Delhi records 60.5% voter turnout as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
 
➡️Maha Kumbh: 25,000 tribal devotees across the country to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
 
➡️Budget session 2025: General discussion on Union Budget in Parliament today.
 
➡️Budget Session 2025: PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today.
 
➡️Surat: A 2-year-old boy fell into sewerage line in Variav area. Search operation underway.
 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️This year, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will come in a new format; to feature Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru among others.
 
➡️Sensex climbs 280.38 points to 78,551.66 in early trade; Nifty up 77.25 points to 23,773.55.
 
➡️Rupee falls 12 paise to all-time low of 87.55 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️IND Vs ENG ODI at Barabati: Fans line up outside counters despite complete sell-out of tickets.
 
➡️Donald Trump signs order banning participation of transgender athletes.
 
➡️Bangabandhu Memorial Museum which was the personal residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding president of Bangladesh and father of former PM Sheikh Hasina was demolished yesterday with bulldozers by a raging crowd.
 
➡️An emotional Sheikh Hasina released a voice message for Bangladesh residents saying that she is alive because her work is yet not over.
 
➡️Japan Airlin.s plane hits Delta Air Lines jet while taxiing at Seattle Airport.
 
➡️U.S. Postal Service says it’s no longer accepting packages from China and Hong Kong
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.