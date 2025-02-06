TNI Morning News Headlines – February 06, 2025

➡️Death of 2 Class X students due to drowning in Kuakhai river: Odisha govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of victims
➡️Students to get deworming doses during a month-long drive which will be launched on February 10 across Odisha.
➡️Assault against Army officer at Bharatpur Police Station: Inquiry commission to submit report by February 28.
➡️Delhi records 60.5% voter turnout as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
➡️Maha Kumbh: 25,000 tribal devotees across the country to take holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
➡️Budget session 2025: General discussion on Union Budget in Parliament today.
➡️Budget Session 2025: PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today.
➡️Surat: A 2-year-old boy fell into sewerage line in Variav area. Search operation underway.
➡️This year, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ will come in a new format; to feature Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Sadhguru among others.
➡️Sensex climbs 280.38 points to 78,551.66 in early trade; Nifty up 77.25 points to 23,773.55.
➡️Rupee falls 12 paise to all-time low of 87.55 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IND Vs ENG ODI at Barabati: Fans line up outside counters despite complete sell-out of tickets.
➡️Donald Trump signs order banning participation of transgender athletes.
➡️Bangabandhu Memorial Museum which was the personal residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding president of Bangladesh and father of former PM Sheikh Hasina was demolished yesterday with bulldozers by a raging crowd.
➡️An emotional Sheikh Hasina released a voice message for Bangladesh residents saying that she is alive because her work is yet not over.
➡️Japan Airlin.s plane hits Delta Air Lines jet while taxiing at Seattle Airport.
➡️U.S. Postal Service says it’s no longer accepting packages from China and Hong Kong
Comments are closed.