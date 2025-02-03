TNI Evening News Headlines – February 03, 2025

➡️Odisha gets Rs 10,599 Crore in Railway Budget 2025-26.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi listened to people’s grievances; ordered immediate medical treatment of a 12-year-old boy from Balangir district Alok Kalsingh, who is suffering from critical ailment.
➡️Odisha CM directed Grievance Cell to approve immediate assistance of Rs. 5 lakh from the CMRF for the medical assistance of a girl, Pratyusha Giri from Boudh District who is suffering from critical illness.
➡️NBW issued by SDJM against former Malkangiri Collector Manish Agrawal over non-appearance in court in connection with the death of personal assistant Debanarayan.
➡️BJP MLA Babu Singh leads ‘Thenga Vahini’ to prevent vulgar performances in Bhubaneswar Khandagiri Jatra shows.
➡️Union Budget allocates Rs 9,417 crore for Railway projects in Andhra Pradesh.
➡️BJP MPs file privilege notice against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Bhutan’s King in Lucknow.
➡️Government says 13 people arrested for hoax bomb threats to airlines in 2024.
➡️Delhi Election 2025: A total of 18,82,829 posters, banners, hoardings, wall paintings, signages and flags etc. have been removed by MCD till date. Delhi Govt declares public holiday on February 5.
➡️Over 30,000 police personnel, 220 paramilitary units deployed across Delhi.
➡️Ministers from over 20 countries to attend India Energy Week from February 11-14.
