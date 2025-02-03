Crores of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

TNI Bureau: Over two crore devotees took a ritual dip at the Sangam on Basant Panchami, marking the third ‘Amrit Snan’ of the Maha Kumbh. The sacred event, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, saw a grand display of faith as akharas resumed their processions. Enhanced security ensured smooth crowd management following the recent stampede.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitored the event, while helicopters showered rose petals on devotees. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, has already recorded over 33 crore visitors and will continue until February 26.