Congress Slams Odisha CM Over Remarks on Adivasi Women

TNI Bureau: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar criticized Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over his alleged remarks on Adivasi women, calling them inappropriate and a reflection of RSS influence. Kumar accused the BJP government of fostering an unsafe environment, citing recent incidents of violence in Odisha, including crimes against women and minorities.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He warned that such incidents could spread beyond the state. The remarks have sparked political controversy, with opposition leaders demanding accountability. The BJP has yet to respond to the allegations, as the debate over the safety of marginalized communities intensifies in the state.