TNI Evening News Headlines – February 01, 2025

➡️Odisha Government permits sale and purchase of apartments constructed before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi terms the Union Budget as historic.
➡️Three members of a family died and one critically injured after the ambulance hit a stationary truckmnear Maitapur Chhak, Balasore.
➡️Several places across Odisha recorded maximum temperature above 35 Degree Celsius on Saturday.
➡️Tickets for the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, go online from 4 PM tomorrow.
➡️Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
➡️Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 200 new Vande Bharat trains, 100 Amrit Bharat trains in next 2-3 years.
➡️Delhi: 8 MLAs who quit AAP join BJP.
➡️Union government allocated over Rs 6.81 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), increased defence pension by 14%.
➡️1 crore more people to pay zero income tax under Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir gets Rs 41,000 crore in Union Budget, separate allocation of Rs 9,325 crore for police.
➡️Sensex, Nifty end flat in highly volatile trade on Budget Day.
➡️Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was conferred the prestigious Col C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by BCCI.
➡️All 6 people aboard medical jet that crashed in Philadelphia were killed.
➡️Arab nations reject attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza, West Bank.
