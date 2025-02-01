Life-Saving Drugs, Medicines Get Cheaper in Budget 2025

TNI Bureau: In the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant relief for cancer and rare disease patients. A total of 36 life-saving drugs have been fully exempted from basic customs duties, while 37 other medicines and 13 patient assistance programs also enjoy the same benefit. However, six critical drugs will have a 5% duty.

Sitharaman also highlighted the expansion of medical infrastructure, with plans to add 10,000 medical college seats and establish 200 daycare cancer centres by 2025. These initiatives aim to reduce healthcare costs and improve access to essential treatments.