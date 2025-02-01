Naveen slams Union Budget; raises concerns over price rise

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has criticized the Union Budget 2025, highlighting the failure to address two critical issues: rising unemployment and unchecked price hikes of essential commodities. Patnaik emphasized that the youth of the country are struggling with job scarcity, while common people bear the brunt of increasing prices.

He also voiced strong concerns over the exclusion of Odisha’s demand for special category status, despite the state’s vulnerability to frequent natural disasters. Patnaik questioned the Central Government’s neglect of Odisha’s legitimate demands while other states received special provisions.