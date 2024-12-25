Insight In 60 Words: Giriraj Singh demands ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Naveen Patnaik

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday demanded the highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, who served as Odisha CM for 24 years and took the State to new heights.

