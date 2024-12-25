Insight In 60 Words: Giriraj Singh demands ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Naveen Patnaik By Sagarika Satapathy On Dec 25, 2024 Share Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday demanded the highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ for former CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, who served as Odisha CM for 24 years and took the State to new heights. Related Posts Sume-Gelirak: How Odisha’s Bonda Tribe Celebrates… Dec 25, 2024 Rashakeli: A Tribal Dance of Unity and Joy Dec 24, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Bharat RatnaGiriraj SinghInsight in 60 WordsNaveen PatnaikOdishaPolitics Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
