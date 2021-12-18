TNI Evening News Headlines – December 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 55 more COVID positive cases & 94 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 48 local contact cases and 7 quarantine cases.

➡️ 219 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042443.

➡️ Omicron scare in Odisha: 2 Nigeria returnees, 7 of their contacts test covid-19 positive in Cuttack.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated O-Hub, a flagship initiative of Govt of Odisha to support start-up formation and subsequent scale-up.

➡️ 3 students and a staff of a private residential college under Sasana police limits in Sambalpur district tested positive for COVID-19.

➡️ Fresh Low Pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked during next 48 hours; no warning has been issued for Odisha coasts: IMD.

➡️ Cyber frauds worth around Rs 7 cr reported till December 15 in Bhubaneswar, informed Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Uma Shankar Dash today.

India News

➡️ India successfully tests fired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha from Balasore.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally stands at 131.

➡️ Maharashtra reports eight new Omicron infections, tally rises to 48.

➡️ Omicron driven third wave in India likely to peak in February: Study.

➡️ Delhi Government converts 4 pvt hospitals – Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj), LNJP hospital & Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) as Omicron dedicated centres.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur.

➡️ KL Rahul appointed Team India vice captain for South Africa Test series.

World News

➡️ Omicron coronavirus cases spread to 89 countries, cases doubling in 3 days: WHO.

➡️ Pakistan: 12 dead, 12 wounded as deadly explosion rocks Karachi.

➡️ China’s oldest person Alimihan Seyiti passes away at 135.