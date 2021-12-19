Odisha Panchayat Polls: Code of Conduct not Enforced Yet

Insight Bureau: As the State Election Commission has released the guidelines for Model Code of Conduct in view of upcoming Panchayat Polls in Odisha, rumour mill went abuzz with the claims that the Code of Conduct came into force immediately. However, it’s not true.

The State Election Commission has categorically said that the Model Code of Conduct will come into force from the date of issue of election notification.

As the dates are not yet announced, there is no question of Model Code of Conduct being enforced now. It will automatically come into effect once the Panchayat Poll notification is issued.