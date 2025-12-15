TNI Evening News Headlines – December 15, 2025

📌A Global Visa Application Centre will operate from Babasaheb Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar.
📌Odisha Government hikes PG stipend for Govt Ayurveda, Homoeopathy college students; effective from January 2026.
📌A cold storage facility with a storage capacity of 500 metric tonnes was inaugurated by inaugurated by local MP and BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda at the Jamadhar area in Kendrapara district.
📌Police today arrested two persons in connection with the gangrape that took place on Daya riverbank in Dhauli area on December 10.
📌Tisya Panigrahi completes her 50th scuba dive at 100 feet in the Maldives at the age of 15.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at the Airport.
📌Nitin Nabin, newly-appointed working president of the BJP, takes charge at the party headquarters in Delhi.
📌BJP appoints MP Baijayant Panda as Assam election in-charge; Union Minister Piyush Goyal to oversee Tamil Nadu campaign.
📌Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Physical Disability T20 Series from December 16–18.
📌ICC Chairman Jay Shah presents jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
📌Voting to be held on 15th January 2026 at 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.
📌NIA names Pakistani handler Sajid Jatt among seven in Pahalgam terror attack chargesheet.
📌Delhi terror blast case: Special NIA judge at Patiala House Court extended the custody of Dr Nasir Bilal Malla and Shoaib for a further 4 days.
