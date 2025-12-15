FIVB partners with KIIT & KISS to host ‘Beach Pro Tour’ in Odisha for 3 Years

TNI Bureau: Marking a significant milestone for the promotion of volleyball in the State, the FIVB (Federation Internationale de Volleyball) has announced Beach Pro Tour in partnership with KIIT and KISS in Odisha.

The prestigious FIVB Beach Pro Tour will be hosted for three consecutive years—2026, 2027 and 2028.

The announcement was made by FIVB President Fabio Azevedo during the ‘Volleyball Mahakumbh’ event that held at the KIIT and KISS campuses from December 11 to 14 and was attended by 40,000 students.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FIVB, KIIT and KISS. Azevedo also inaugurated the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Volleyball Centre of Excellence in the presence of KIIT and KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

FIVB is the global governing body for all forms of volleyball, that organizes various tournaments for national teams and clubs.