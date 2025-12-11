TNI Evening News Headlines – December 11, 2025

📌13th Nijukti Mela: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi handed over 591 appointment letters from 3 engineering departments.
📌Internet shutdown in Malkangiri extended by another 12 hours.
📌Konark Sun Temple restoration work advances further with second core drilling; no risk of collapse, says Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
📌Odisha Police SI Exam Scam: CBI gets two-day remand of key accused Muna Mohanty, Srikant Maharana, T. Abhimanyu Dora and Priyadarshini Samal.
📌2 college students killed in bus-bike collision in Rayagada.
📌Senior Congress leaders Suresh Routray, Jayadev Jena and Ananta Sethi slam Mohammed Moquim over letter against PCC President Bhakta Das.
📌BJD forms a 7-member fact-finding team to assess the ground situation in Malkangiri.
📌BJP MP Anurag Thakur raises the issue of E-cigarette within the House.
📌Election Commission extends timeline for Electoral Roll Revision in Six States, UTs.
📌Delhi court grants interim bail to 2020 riots accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding.
📌Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off India’s first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi.
📌Tamil Nadu: TVK declares Vijay as CM candidate for 2026 polls, invites parties for alliance under his leadership.
📌Rupee slumps 39 paise to close at all-time low of 90.33 against US dollar.
📌Bangladesh set to hold elections on February 12: Chief Election Commissioner.
