TNI Evening News Headlines – December 11, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
13th Nijukti Mela: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi handed over 591 appointment letters from 3 engineering departments.
📌Internet shutdown in Malkangiri extended by another 12 hours.
 
📌Konark Sun Temple restoration work advances further with second core drilling; no risk of collapse, says Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
 
📌Odisha Police SI Exam Scam: CBI gets two-day remand of key accused Muna Mohanty, Srikant Maharana, T. Abhimanyu Dora and Priyadarshini Samal.
 
📌2 college students killed in bus-bike collision in Rayagada.
 
📌Senior Congress leaders Suresh Routray, Jayadev Jena and Ananta Sethi slam Mohammed Moquim over letter against PCC President Bhakta Das.
 
📌BJD forms a 7-member fact-finding team to assess the ground situation in Malkangiri.
 

📌BJP MP Anurag Thakur raises the issue of E-cigarette within the House.
 
📌Election Commission extends timeline for Electoral Roll Revision in Six States, UTs.
 
📌Delhi court grants interim bail to 2020 riots accused Umar Khalid to attend his sister’s wedding.
 
📌Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off India’s first indigenous hydrogen fuel-cell vessel in Varanasi.
 
📌Tamil Nadu: TVK declares Vijay as CM candidate for 2026 polls, invites parties for alliance under his leadership.
 
📌Election Commission extends timeline for SIR in six states and Union territories.
 
📌Rupee slumps 39 paise to close at all-time low of 90.33 against US dollar.
 
📌Bangladesh set to hold elections on February 12: Chief Election Commissioner.
