E-Cigarette Scandal hits Parliament; BJP slams TMC

TNI Bureau: BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused a Trinamool Congress MP of smoking an e-cigarette inside the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. Raising the issue during Question Hour, Thakur asked Speaker Om Birla whether he had permitted the use of e-cigarettes inside the House, reminding that they are banned across India.

The Speaker responded that no such permission was given and said the act violated both parliamentary decorum and national law. Thakur claimed that some TMC MPs were using e-cigarettes and demanded disciplinary action, though he did not name anyone.

The remark led to an uproar in the House. Speaker Birla said rules apply equally to all MPs and assured action if a formal written complaint is submitted. He urged all members to maintain discipline and follow constitutional guidelines.

India banned e-cigarettes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, which restricts the production, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement of electronic cigarettes to protect public health.